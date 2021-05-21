News
CapitaLand's Raffles City Chongqing Scores Hat-Trick At The 2021 Council On Tall Buildings And Urban Habitat Awards
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|May 21, 2021 12:20
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CapitaLand's Raffles City Chongqing scores hat-trick at the 2021 CTBUH Awards
|Announcement Reference
|SG210521OTHRUD9D
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above is for information.