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News

CapitaLand's Raffles City Chongqing Scores Hat-Trick At The 2021 Council On Tall Buildings And Urban Habitat Awards

21 May 2021 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast May 21, 2021 12:20
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CapitaLand's Raffles City Chongqing scores hat-trick at the 2021 CTBUH Awards
Announcement Reference SG210521OTHRUD9D
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above is for information.

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