News
CapitaLand Strengthens Leadership Position As Singapore's Largest Mall Operator With Management Contract For SingPost Centre
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Mar 28, 2017 7:20
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CapitaLand strengthens leadership as Spore's largest mall operator with contract for SingPost Centre
|Announcement Reference
|SG170328OTHRCWII
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.