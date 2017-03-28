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About Us
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Global

English

Modal Title

News

CapitaLand Strengthens Leadership Position As Singapore's Largest Mall Operator With Management Contract For SingPost Centre

28 Mar 2017 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Mar 28, 2017 7:20
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CapitaLand strengthens leadership as Spore's largest mall operator with contract for SingPost Centre
Announcement Reference SG170328OTHRCWII
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

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