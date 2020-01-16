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News

CapitaLand Wins Tender For Integrated Management Of Bugis Village And Bugis Street

16 Jan 2020 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jan 16, 2020 6:43
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CapitaLand wins tender for integrated management of Bugis Village and Bugis Street
Announcement Reference SG200116OTHRF5GR
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 215,140 bytes)
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