News
CapitaLand Steps Up Capital Management In China Through Funds Platform
|Announcement Title
|Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|May 24, 2019 7:02
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CapitaLand steps up capital management in China through funds platform
|Announcement Reference
|SG190524OTHRW46X
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.