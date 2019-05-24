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News

CapitaLand Steps Up Capital Management In China Through Funds Platform

24 May 2019 Back
Announcement Title Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
Date & Time of Broadcast May 24, 2019 7:02
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CapitaLand steps up capital management in China through funds platform
Announcement Reference SG190524OTHRW46X
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

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