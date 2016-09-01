News
CapitaLand Launches Victoria Park Villas In Singapore's Coveted District 10 To Appeal To Homebuyers Seeking Move-In-Ready Houses
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Sep 1, 2016 17:34
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.