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English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
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Contact Us

Global

English

Modal Title

News

CapitaLand Launches Victoria Park Villas In Singapore's Coveted District 10 To Appeal To Homebuyers Seeking Move-In-Ready Houses

01 Sep 2016 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Sep 1, 2016 17:34
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

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