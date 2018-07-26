News
Ascott Gains Access To 1,600-Unit Pipeline In The Philippines Through Strategic Alliance With Cebu Landmasters
|Announcement Title
|Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jul 26, 2018 14:24
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Ascott gets 1,600-unit pipeline in The Philippines through strategic alliance with Cebu Landmasters
|Announcement Reference
|SG180726OTHRDHWS
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.The above news release is not expected to have any material impact on the net tangible assets or earnings per share of the CapitaLand Group for the financial year ending 31 December 2018.