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News

CapitaLand Launches S$750,000 Programme With NTUC First Campus To Prepare Low-Income Pre-School Children For Primary School

11 Oct 2019 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Oct 11, 2019 12:17
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CL launches S$750,000 programme with NTUC to prepare low-income pre-schoolers for primary school
Announcement Reference SG191011OTHRYFR2
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Hon Wei Seng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

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