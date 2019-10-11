News
CapitaLand Launches S$750,000 Programme With NTUC First Campus To Prepare Low-Income Pre-School Children For Primary School
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Oct 11, 2019 12:17
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CL launches S$750,000 programme with NTUC to prepare low-income pre-schoolers for primary school
|Announcement Reference
|SG191011OTHRYFR2
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Hon Wei Seng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.