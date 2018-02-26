News
CapitaLand Sets World Record For Raffles City Chongqing With Highest "Horizontal Skyscraper" For This Architectural And Engineering Marvel
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Feb 26, 2018 7:12
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CapitaLand sets world record for Raffles City Chongqing with highest "horizontal skyscraper"
|Announcement Reference
|SG180226OTHREAG8
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.