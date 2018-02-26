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About Us
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Global

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News

CapitaLand Sets World Record For Raffles City Chongqing With Highest "Horizontal Skyscraper" For This Architectural And Engineering Marvel

26 Feb 2018 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Feb 26, 2018 7:12
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CapitaLand sets world record for Raffles City Chongqing with highest "horizontal skyscraper"
Announcement Reference SG180226OTHREAG8
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

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