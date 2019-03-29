News
CRCT And CapitaLand To Divest Their Interests In CapitaMall Wuhu
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Mar 29, 2019 17:36
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CRCT and CapitaLand to divest their interests in CapitaMall Wuhu
|Announcement Reference
|SG190329OTHRFUCU
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached joint news release issued by CapitaLand Limited and CapitaLand Retail China Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Retail China Trust (CRCT), on the above matter is for information.