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News

CRCT And CapitaLand To Divest Their Interests In CapitaMall Wuhu

29 Mar 2019 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Mar 29, 2019 17:36
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CRCT and CapitaLand to divest their interests in CapitaMall Wuhu
Announcement Reference SG190329OTHRFUCU
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached joint news release issued by CapitaLand Limited and CapitaLand Retail China Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Retail China Trust (CRCT), on the above matter is for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 123,278 bytes)
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