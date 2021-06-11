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News

CapitaLand Unveils S$50 Million Innovation Fund And Crowns Winners Of First CapitaLand Sustainability X Challenge

11 Jun 2021 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jun 11, 2021 19:28
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CapitaLand unveils S$50 million innovation fund and winners of CapitaLand Sustainability X Challenge
Announcement Reference SG210611OTHRML89
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above is for information.

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