News
CapitaLand Unveils S$50 Million Innovation Fund And Crowns Winners Of First CapitaLand Sustainability X Challenge
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jun 11, 2021 19:28
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CapitaLand unveils S$50 million innovation fund and winners of CapitaLand Sustainability X Challenge
|Announcement Reference
|SG210611OTHRML89
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above is for information.