News
CapitaLand Marks Record Year Of 1 Million Square Metres Of Retail Space Offering With Opening Of Largest Mall In Suzhou, East China
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Nov 13, 2017 7:29
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CapitaLand marks record yr of 1 mil sqm retail space offering with opening of largest mall in Suzhou
|Announcement Reference
|SG171113OTHRZCFQ
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.