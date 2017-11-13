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Global

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News

CapitaLand Marks Record Year Of 1 Million Square Metres Of Retail Space Offering With Opening Of Largest Mall In Suzhou, East China

13 Nov 2017 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Nov 13, 2017 7:29
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CapitaLand marks record yr of 1 mil sqm retail space offering with opening of largest mall in Suzhou
Announcement Reference SG171113OTHRZCFQ
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

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