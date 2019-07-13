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News

One Pearl Bank Sales Gallery Opens For Public Viewing On 13 July 2019

13 Jul 2019 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jul 11, 2019 12:15
Status New
Announcement Sub Title One Pearl Bank sales gallery opens for public viewing on 13 July 2019
Announcement Reference SG190711OTHRJZ4N
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

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