News
One Pearl Bank Sales Gallery Opens For Public Viewing On 13 July 2019
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jul 11, 2019 12:15
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|One Pearl Bank sales gallery opens for public viewing on 13 July 2019
|Announcement Reference
|SG190711OTHRJZ4N
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.