News
Ascott Redefines Travel For Millennials With New Brand Lyf And Targets 10,000 Units By 2020
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Nov 24, 2016 7:13
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Ascott Redefines Travel For Millennials With New Brand Lyf
|Announcement Reference
|SG161124OTHRJO6X
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.