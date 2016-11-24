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News

Ascott Redefines Travel For Millennials With New Brand Lyf And Targets 10,000 Units By 2020

24 Nov 2016 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Nov 24, 2016 7:13
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Ascott Redefines Travel For Millennials With New Brand Lyf
Announcement Reference SG161124OTHRJO6X
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

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