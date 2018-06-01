News
Cessation Of Service As President & Group Chief Executive Officer
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jun 1, 2018 20:00
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Cessation of service as President & Group Chief Executive Officer
|Announcement Reference
|SG180601OTHR04UO
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.