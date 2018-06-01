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News

Cessation Of Service As President & Group Chief Executive Officer

01 Jun 2018 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jun 1, 2018 20:00
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Cessation of service as President & Group Chief Executive Officer
Announcement Reference SG180601OTHR04UO
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 37,671 bytes)
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