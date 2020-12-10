News
Ascott Launches Southeast Asia's Largest Promotion On Leading eCommerce Platform Shopee From 12.12 Till End Of The Year
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Dec 10, 2020 6:38
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Ascott launches Southeast Asia's largest promotion on Shopee from 12.12 till end of the year
|Announcement Reference
|SG201210OTHRRH7B
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.