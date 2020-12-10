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News

Ascott Launches Southeast Asia's Largest Promotion On Leading eCommerce Platform Shopee From 12.12 Till End Of The Year

10 Dec 2020 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Dec 10, 2020 6:38
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Ascott launches Southeast Asia's largest promotion on Shopee from 12.12 till end of the year
Announcement Reference SG201210OTHRRH7B
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

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