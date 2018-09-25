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News

CapitaLand Scores Most Awards With Seven Wins Group Wide At SIAS 19th Investors' Choice Awards 2018

25 Sep 2018 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Sep 25, 2018 20:01
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CapitaLand scores most awards with seven wins group wide at SIAS 19th Investors' Choice Awards 2018
Announcement Reference SG180925OTHRMYE1
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

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