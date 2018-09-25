News
CapitaLand Scores Most Awards With Seven Wins Group Wide At SIAS 19th Investors' Choice Awards 2018
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Sep 25, 2018 20:01
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CapitaLand scores most awards with seven wins group wide at SIAS 19th Investors' Choice Awards 2018
|Announcement Reference
|SG180925OTHRMYE1
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.