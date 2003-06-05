News
Robinson Group to open John Little and Marks & Spencer at Plaza Singapura
Occupancy based on new repositioned tenant mix grows to over 90%
Singapore, 5 June 2003 - Robinson Group will soon be setting up John Little store, a well known general merchandiser, and Marks & Spencer, a specialist retailer of fine food and fashion, at Plaza Singapura. With the signing on of Robinson Group as an anchor tenant, committed occupancy based on Plaza Singapuras new and repositioned tenant mix grows to more than 90%. The other prominent retailers and anchor tenants at Plaza Singapura include Carrefour, an international hypermart operator; Spotlight, an Australian craft and fabric retailer; and Best Denki Singapore, a leading electrical and electronics products chain.
Mr Peter Husum, CEO of Robinson & Co. Limited said, We are happy to have signed on at Plaza Singapura, which enables us to be located at another strategic position along the prime Orchard Road shopping belt. The John Little and Marks & Spencer concepts will fit in very well with the repositioned Plaza Singapura. Our stores will also benefit from the increased shopper traffic from the new Dhoby Ghaut MRT interchange.
Mr Pua Seck Guan, Deputy CEO (Retail) of CapitaLand Commercial added, We are happy to have such strong anchor tenants for Plaza Singapura. They complete Plaza Singapuras positioning as a family-oriented mall serving the basic shopping needs of a population catchment of 500,000 people in the Orchard Road, River Valley and Bukit Timah areas. The opening of the new Dhoby Ghaut interchange, as well as the presence of these new anchor tenants will draw increased shopper traffic. Plaza Singapura will be a new shopping hub at Orchard Road.
The new anchors will occupy space on every level, revitalising the tenant mix of the mall. Carrefour, which is slated to open in October 2003 will occupy over 80,000 sq ft on Basement 1 and 2, and Level 1. John Little (15,660 sq ft) and Marks & Spencer (9,350 sq ft) will be located on Level 2 and Level 3 respectively. Both stores are expected to open in October 2003. Best Denki (20,000 sq ft) will open later this month on Level 4 while Spotlight (27,000 sq ft) will open its new store on Level 5 in August. Yamaha Music School, one of the largest music schools in Singapore, and Golden Village Cinemas, which offers a 10-screen Cineplex, will continue to anchor Level 6 and Level 7 respectively.
Exciting food offerings for shoppers include the new food court by Kopitiam at Level 6. A new concept food hall has also been created at Basement 2. New food eateries, and convenience and service trades have been introduced to give Basement 2 a market place feel. The eateries offer a wide range of food including tom yam udon, Vietnamese stuffed puffs, Chinese pastries, Korean maki, pizza and pasta.
Plaza Singapuras Basement 2 is directly linked to the new Dhoby Ghaut interchange. It is the largest station in the MRT network, and the node point where both the new North-East line and the future Circle line will be linked to the existing Dhoby Ghaut MRT station. The interchange is targeted to open as early as next week. More than 20,000 people are expected to go through the station every hour during peak periods.
With over 460,000 sq ft of net lettable area spread over nine-storeys, Plaza Singapura offers shoppers a wide range of shopping, entertainment and leisure activities. Each floor has been creatively themed to focus on specific groups within the target markets to ensure that there is something for everyone in the family. It enjoys convenient accessibility with its direct link at Basement 2 to the new Dhoby Ghaut MRT interchange. The tenant mix includes popular household brand names and diverse anchor tenants like Carrefour hypermarket, Best Denki, the leading electrical and electronics chain store in Singapore, Yamaha Music School, one of the largest music schools in Singapore, and Golden Village Cinemas which offers a 10-screen cineplex.
CapitaLand Commercial is the largest manager of office and retail space in Singapore with interests in the gateway cities of London, Shanghai, Hong Kong, Japan and Kuala Lumpur. Its vision is to move beyond building mere concrete structures to create living, vibrant and integrated communities where people love to work, shop and entertain.
In Singapore, the company manages seven prime retail properties : Plaza Singapura and Scotts Shopping Centre along the prime Orchard Road/Scotts Road shopping belt; Junction 8 and Tampines Mall located in densely populated suburban centres; Liang Court, popular with the Japanese community; Clarke Quay, Singapores first festival village by the Singapore River; as well as specialist mall Funan The IT Mall.
CapitaLand Commercial is the commercial property business unit of CapitaLand, one of the largest listed real estate companies in Asia.
CapitaLand is one of the largest listed property companies in Asia. Headquartered in Singapore, the multi-national company's core businesses in residential, commercial and industrial property and property-related services, such as property funds and real estate financial products, are focused in select gateway cities in China, Australia and the UK. In these countries, CapitaLand is in partnership with reputable local players and has established a management team that understands the market, business practices and socio-economic factors.
The Company's hospitality businesses, in hotels and serviced residences, span more than 50 cities around the world. CapitaLand also leverages on its significant real estate asset base and market knowledge to develop fee-based products and services in Singapore and the region. Visit www.capitaland.com for more details.