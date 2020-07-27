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About Us
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Global

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News

CapitaLand Marks Construction Commencement Of International Tech Park Chennai, Radial Road In Virtual Ceremony Graced By Tamil Nadu Chief Minister

27 Jul 2020 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jul 27, 2020 12:21
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CapitaLand marks construction commencement of International Tech Park Chennai, Radial Road
Announcement Reference SG200727OTHRVIE7
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above is for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 130,653 bytes)
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