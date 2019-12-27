News
Funan Marks Successful Launch With Official Opening Ceremony
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Dec 27, 2019 12:07
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Funan marks successful launch with official opening ceremony
|Announcement Reference
|SG191227OTHRWB2W
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached joint news release issued by CapitaLand Limited and CapitaLand Mall Trust Management Limited, as manager of CapitaLand Mall Trust on the above matter is for information.