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News

Funan Marks Successful Launch With Official Opening Ceremony

27 Dec 2019 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Dec 27, 2019 12:07
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Funan marks successful launch with official opening ceremony
Announcement Reference SG191227OTHRWB2W
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached joint news release issued by CapitaLand Limited and CapitaLand Mall Trust Management Limited, as manager of CapitaLand Mall Trust on the above matter is for information.

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