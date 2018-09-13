News
CapitaLand Scores Global Recognition For Sustainable Practices In Dow Jones Sustainability World Index For Seventh Consecutive Year
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Sep 13, 2018 13:22
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CapitaLand scores global recognition in Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for 7 consecutive years
|Announcement Reference
|SG180913OTHRUI5R
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.