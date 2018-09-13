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English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
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Contact Us

Global

English

Modal Title

News

CapitaLand Scores Global Recognition For Sustainable Practices In Dow Jones Sustainability World Index For Seventh Consecutive Year

13 Sep 2018 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Sep 13, 2018 13:22
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CapitaLand scores global recognition in Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for 7 consecutive years
Announcement Reference SG180913OTHRUI5R
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

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