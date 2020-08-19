News
CapitaLand Is Top Winner At BCA Green Mark Awards 2020 With Green Mark Platinum Champion Recognition
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Aug 19, 2020 20:42
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CapitaLand is top winner at BCA Green Mark Awards 2020 with Green Mark Platinum Champion Recognition
|Announcement Reference
|SG200819OTHRENKV
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above is for information.