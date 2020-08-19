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News

CapitaLand Is Top Winner At BCA Green Mark Awards 2020 With Green Mark Platinum Champion Recognition

19 Aug 2020 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Aug 19, 2020 20:42
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CapitaLand is top winner at BCA Green Mark Awards 2020 with Green Mark Platinum Champion Recognition
Announcement Reference SG200819OTHRENKV
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above is for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 168,778 bytes)
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