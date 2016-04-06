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News

Ascott Aims For 5,000 Units In The Middle East By 2020 As It Secures Two More Properties In Saudi Arabia

06 Apr 2016 Back
Announcement Title Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
Date & Time of Broadcast Apr 6, 2016 9:01
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information. The above news release is not expected to have any material impact on the net tangible assets or earnings per share of the CapitaLand Group for the financial year ending 31 December 2016.

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