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About Us
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Global

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News

CapitaLand Forges Strategic Alliance With China UnionPay To Launch Cashless Payment In China Through CapitaStar

24 Nov 2017 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Nov 24, 2017 12:30
Status New
Announcement Sub Title News Release - CapitaLand and China UnionPay to launch cashless payment in China through CapitaStar
Announcement Reference SG171124OTHR5O1J
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

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