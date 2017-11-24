News
CapitaLand Forges Strategic Alliance With China UnionPay To Launch Cashless Payment In China Through CapitaStar
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Nov 24, 2017 12:30
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|News Release - CapitaLand and China UnionPay to launch cashless payment in China through CapitaStar
|Announcement Reference
|SG171124OTHR5O1J
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.