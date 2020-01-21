News
CapitaLand Recognised As One Of The World's Most Sustainable Corporations For Third Consecutive Year
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jan 21, 2020 14:07
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CapitaLand recognised as one of the world's most sustainable corporations for third consecutive year
|Announcement Reference
|SG200121OTHRZS6A
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.