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About Us
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Global

English

Modal Title

News

CapitaLand Recognised As One Of The World's Most Sustainable Corporations For Third Consecutive Year

21 Jan 2020 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jan 21, 2020 14:07
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CapitaLand recognised as one of the world's most sustainable corporations for third consecutive year
Announcement Reference SG200121OTHRZS6A
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

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