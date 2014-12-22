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News

CapitaGreen Obtains TOP & Secures Leasing For 50% Of Total NLA

22 Dec 2014 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Dec 22, 2014 6:54
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached joint news release issued by CapitaLand Limited ("CL"), CapitaCommercial Trust ("CCT") and Mitsubishi Estate Asia (MEA), on the above matter is for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 192,464 bytes)
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