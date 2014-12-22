News
CapitaGreen Obtains TOP & Secures Leasing For 50% Of Total NLA
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Dec 22, 2014 6:54
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached joint news release issued by CapitaLand Limited ("CL"), CapitaCommercial Trust ("CCT") and Mitsubishi Estate Asia (MEA), on the above matter is for information.