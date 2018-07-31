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Global

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News

CapitaLand Launches S$2-Million 'CapitaLand Silver Empowerment Fund' To Assist And Empower Vulnerable Elderly In Singapore

31 Jul 2018 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jul 31, 2018 15:32
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CapitaLand launches S$2 million fund to assist and empower the silver generation in Singapore
Announcement Reference SG180731OTHRD1DF
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.The above news release is not expected to have any material impact on the net tangible assets or earnings per share of the CapitaLand Group for the financial year ending 31 December 2018.

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