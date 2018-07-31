News
CapitaLand Launches S$2-Million 'CapitaLand Silver Empowerment Fund' To Assist And Empower Vulnerable Elderly In Singapore
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jul 31, 2018 15:32
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CapitaLand launches S$2 million fund to assist and empower the silver generation in Singapore
|Announcement Reference
|SG180731OTHRD1DF
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.The above news release is not expected to have any material impact on the net tangible assets or earnings per share of the CapitaLand Group for the financial year ending 31 December 2018.