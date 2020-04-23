News
CapitaLand Pledges S$1 Million To Support Vulnerable Elderly Affected By COVID-19 In Singapore
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Apr 23, 2020 12:20
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CapitaLand pledges S$1 million to support vulnerable elderly affected by COVID-19 in Singapore
|Announcement Reference
|SG200423OTHR9TYH
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above is for information.