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News

CapitaLand Launches One Of China's Largest Discretionary Debt Funds

27 Feb 2019 Back
Announcement Title Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
Date & Time of Broadcast Feb 27, 2019 7:26
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CapitaLand launches one of China's largest discretionary debt funds
Announcement Reference SG190227OTHRVT1Q
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

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