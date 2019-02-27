News
CapitaLand Launches One Of China's Largest Discretionary Debt Funds
|Announcement Title
|Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Feb 27, 2019 7:26
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CapitaLand launches one of China's largest discretionary debt funds
|Announcement Reference
|SG190227OTHRVT1Q
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.