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News

Ascott's Strategic Partnership With Quest Forges Ahead With Maiden Acquisition Of Prime Australian Property For A$71 Million

12 Jul 2016 Back
Announcement Title Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
Date & Time of Broadcast Jul 12, 2016 7:13
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

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