News
Ascott's Strategic Partnership With Quest Forges Ahead With Maiden Acquisition Of Prime Australian Property For A$71 Million
|Announcement Title
|Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jul 12, 2016 7:13
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.