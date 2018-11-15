News
CapitaLand Kickstarts Season Of Giving In Singapore With Annual My Schoolbag Programme
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Nov 15, 2018 12:16
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CapitaLand kickstarts season of giving in Singapore with annual My Schoolbag programme
|Announcement Reference
|SG181115OTHR2PZ9
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.