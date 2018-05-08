News
Ascott Accelerates Growth Of Citadines Brand In China Through Joint Venture With Huazhu Hotels Group And CJIA Apartments Group
|Announcement Title
|Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|May 8, 2018 17:16
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Ascott accelerates growth of Citadines in China through JV with Huazhu Hotels & CJIA Apartments
|Announcement Reference
|SG180508OTHR432C
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.