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News

Ascott Accelerates Growth Of Citadines Brand In China Through Joint Venture With Huazhu Hotels Group And CJIA Apartments Group

08 May 2018 Back
Announcement Title Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
Date & Time of Broadcast May 8, 2018 17:16
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Ascott accelerates growth of Citadines in China through JV with Huazhu Hotels & CJIA Apartments
Announcement Reference SG180508OTHR432C
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

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