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News

CapitaLand To Manage Oxley's 420,000-sqft Mall In Phnom Penh Opening In 2020

20 Mar 2018 Back
Announcement Title Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
Date & Time of Broadcast Mar 20, 2018 7:30
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CapitaLand to manage Oxley's 420,000-sqft mall in Phnom Penh opening in 2020
Announcement Reference SG180320OTHRZ7TH
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 45,908 bytes)
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