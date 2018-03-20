News
CapitaLand To Manage Oxley's 420,000-sqft Mall In Phnom Penh Opening In 2020
|Announcement Title
|Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Mar 20, 2018 7:30
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CapitaLand to manage Oxley's 420,000-sqft mall in Phnom Penh opening in 2020
|Announcement Reference
|SG180320OTHRZ7TH
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.