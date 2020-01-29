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About Us
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Global

English

Modal Title

News

CapitaLand Puts In Place Precautionary Measures And Business Continuity Plans In Fight Against Novel Coronavirus

29 Jan 2020 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jan 29, 2020 7:37
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CapitaLand's precautionary measures and business continuity plans in fight against Novel Coronavirus
Announcement Reference SG200129OTHRIDV2
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

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