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About Us
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Media
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Contact Us

Global

English

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News

CapitaLand Inks S$10-Million Innovation Partnership With EDB To Build A Future-Ready Workforce And New Proptech-Enabled Capabilities

07 Dec 2017 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Dec 7, 2017 18:31
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

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