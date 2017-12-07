News
CapitaLand Inks S$10-Million Innovation Partnership With EDB To Build A Future-Ready Workforce And New Proptech-Enabled Capabilities
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Dec 7, 2017 18:31
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.