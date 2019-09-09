News
CapitaLand Welcomes Over 900,000 Shoppers To Raffles City Chongqing During Opening Weekend
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Sep 9, 2019 12:07
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CapitaLand welcomes over 900,000 shoppers to Raffles City Chongqing during opening weekend
|Announcement Reference
|SG190909OTHR76MD
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Hon Wei Seng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.