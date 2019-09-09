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Modal Title

News

CapitaLand Welcomes Over 900,000 Shoppers To Raffles City Chongqing During Opening Weekend

09 Sep 2019 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Sep 9, 2019 12:07
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CapitaLand welcomes over 900,000 shoppers to Raffles City Chongqing during opening weekend
Announcement Reference SG190909OTHR76MD
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Hon Wei Seng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

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