News
CapitaLand employees donate to Healthcare Frontliners Award for Nursing Students at Nanyang Polytechnic
Project is a tribute to all healthcare frontliners in Singapore
Singapore, 19 May 2003 - CapitaLand Limited is setting up the Healthcare Frontliners Award for nursing students at Nanyang Polytechnics School of Health Sciences, as a tribute to healthcare frontliners. The awards will be presented to deserving graduating nursing trainees, based on attributes such as their community contributions and special efforts in the course of their nursing education.
The nursing profession has demonstrated outstanding dedication and selfless sacrifice during the current SARS outbreak. By providing these awards to deserving nursing students, we hope to encourage future cohorts of nurses to give their best in their chosen career, said Mrs Long Chooi Fong, Director of School of Health Sciences at Nanyang Polytechnic.
Mr Liew Mun Leong, President and CEO of CapitaLand, added: Our aim of setting up this Healthcare Frontliners Awards is to exalt the dedicated spirit of the nursing fraternity and to keep the flag flying high for future generations of healthcare frontliners. The battle against SARS by healthcare workers shows that highly commendable human spirit rising up to the challenge and call of duty.
For a start, all ranks of CapitaLand staff are contributing voluntarily to this project, while Nanyang Polytechnic will be administering the awards. CapitaLand is expecting to raise about $30,000 from its staff. Going forward, CapitaLand, as Singapores largest manager of retail and office space, may extend the fund-raising efforts to its high-traffic malls and office buildings, subject to approval from the relevant authorities, to sustain this awards programme. About the Healthcare Frontliners Award The Healthcare Frontliners Award will be given to three graduating students from the Diploma in Nursing in Nanyang Polytechnic each year. For year 2003, three awards of $1,500 each will be given out, while the remaining funds will be rolled over to the following years.
The selection criteria will be based on the students overall academic achievements and, in particular, their performance during clinical attachments, their involvement in community work and distinctive contributions to campus life.
Recipients of the Award shall be chosen through an interview by a panel who will take into account, among other things, the students' personal qualities and attributes.
Nanyang Polytechnic is a modern tertiary institute that offers quality education in engineering, IT, design, business management, health sciences, and chemical & life sciences. Its mission is to provide quality training and education to prepare graduates for life and work. The Polytechnic also provides services to industry through cutting-edge technology projects and collaborations in applied research.
CapitaLand is one of the largest listed property companies in Asia. Headquartered in Singapore, the multi-national company's core businesses in residential, commercial and industrial property and property-related services, such as property funds and real estate financial products, are focused in select gateway cities in China, Australia and the UK.