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News

IE Singapore, CapitaLand And Leading Chinese Co-Working Space Operator UrWork In Sharing Economy Partnership To Help Singapore SMEs Enter China

02 Dec 2016 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Dec 2, 2016 17:08
Status New
Announcement Sub Title IE Singapore, CapitaLand & UrWork in sharing economy partnership to help S'pore SMEs enter China
Announcement Reference SG161202OTHRXBWZ
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached joint media release issued by International Enterprise Singapore, CapitaLand Limited and UrWork on the above matter is for information.

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