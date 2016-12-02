News
IE Singapore, CapitaLand And Leading Chinese Co-Working Space Operator UrWork In Sharing Economy Partnership To Help Singapore SMEs Enter China
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Dec 2, 2016 17:08
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|IE Singapore, CapitaLand & UrWork in sharing economy partnership to help S'pore SMEs enter China
|Announcement Reference
|SG161202OTHRXBWZ
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached joint media release issued by International Enterprise Singapore, CapitaLand Limited and UrWork on the above matter is for information.