News
Ascott Opens Its First Properties In Cyberjaya, Sri Racha And Hai Phong
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jan 15, 2015 8:55
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information. The above news release is not expected to have any material impact on the net tangible assets or earnings per share of the CapitaLand Group for the financial year ending 31 December 2015.