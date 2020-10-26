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About Us
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Global

English

Modal Title

News

CapitaLand And Shopee Collaborate To Accelerate Digitalisation Of Singapore Retailers Through Diversified Retail Strategies

26 Oct 2020 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Oct 26, 2020 12:17
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CapitaLand and Shopee collaborate to accelerate digitalisation of Singapore retailers
Announcement Reference SG201026OTHR9EB5
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above is for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 214,210 bytes)
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