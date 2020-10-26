News
CapitaLand And Shopee Collaborate To Accelerate Digitalisation Of Singapore Retailers Through Diversified Retail Strategies
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Oct 26, 2020 12:17
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CapitaLand and Shopee collaborate to accelerate digitalisation of Singapore retailers
|Announcement Reference
|SG201026OTHR9EB5
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above is for information.