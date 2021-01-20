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News

Anthony Lim Weng Kin To Be Lead Independent Director And Audit Committee Chairman Of CapitaLand

20 Jan 2021 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jan 20, 2021 12:22
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Anthony Lim Weng Kin to be Lead Independent Director and Audit Committee Chairman of CapitaLand
Announcement Reference SG210120OTHRCIMQ
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

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