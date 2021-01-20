News
Anthony Lim Weng Kin To Be Lead Independent Director And Audit Committee Chairman Of CapitaLand
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jan 20, 2021 12:22
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Anthony Lim Weng Kin to be Lead Independent Director and Audit Committee Chairman of CapitaLand
|Announcement Reference
|SG210120OTHRCIMQ
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.