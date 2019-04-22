News
CapitaLand Raises US$391 Million In First Closing Of Its Maiden Discretionary Equity Fund
|Announcement Title
|Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Apr 22, 2019 6:36
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CapitaLand raises US$391 million in first closing of its maiden discretionary equity fund
|Announcement Reference
|SG190422OTHRP86U
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.