CapitaLand Group
Explore By Interest

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

Modal Title

News

CapitaLand Leads SIAS 20th Investors' Choice Awards 2019 For Fourth Consecutive Year With Record 14 Awards

26 Sep 2019 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Sep 26, 2019 19:00
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CapitaLand leads SIAS Investors' Choice Awards for fourth consecutive year with record 14 awards
Announcement Reference SG190926OTHRBY88
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Hon Wei Seng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 193,125 bytes)
Back to top