News
CapitaLand Leads SIAS 20th Investors' Choice Awards 2019 For Fourth Consecutive Year With Record 14 Awards
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Sep 26, 2019 19:00
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CapitaLand leads SIAS Investors' Choice Awards for fourth consecutive year with record 14 awards
|Announcement Reference
|SG190926OTHRBY88
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Hon Wei Seng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.