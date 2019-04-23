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About Us
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Global

English

Modal Title

News

Ascott Transforms Digital Ecosystem To Support Rapid Expansion As Global Lodging Portfolio Grows Over 30% Annually

23 Apr 2019 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Apr 23, 2019 9:00
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Ascott transforms digital ecosystem to support rapid expansion as portfolio grows over 30% annually
Announcement Reference SG190423OTHRGUXB
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.The above news release is not expected to have any material impact on the net tangible assets or earnings per share of the CapitaLand Group for the financial year ending 31 December 2019.

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