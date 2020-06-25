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About Us
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Global

English

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News

CapitaLand Gears Up For Tenants' Return To Its Business Parks And Offices In Singapore With Digital Solutions And Tech Innovations

25 Jun 2020 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jun 25, 2020 6:39
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CapitaLand gears up for tenants' return to business parks and offices in Singapore
Announcement Reference SG200625OTHRMETA
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above is for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 502,027 bytes)
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