News
CapitaLand Gears Up For Tenants' Return To Its Business Parks And Offices In Singapore With Digital Solutions And Tech Innovations
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jun 25, 2020 6:39
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CapitaLand gears up for tenants' return to business parks and offices in Singapore
|Announcement Reference
|SG200625OTHRMETA
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above is for information.