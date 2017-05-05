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About Us
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Global

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News

Ascott To Debut Award-Winning Citadines Brand In United States With Acquisition Of Prime Property On New York's Fifth Avenue

05 May 2017 Back
Announcement Title Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
Date & Time of Broadcast May 5, 2017 7:33
Status New
Announcement Sub Title News Release - Ascott to debut Citadines brand in US with acquisition of prime property in New York
Announcement Reference SG170505OTHRTK9G
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

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