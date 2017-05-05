News
Ascott To Debut Award-Winning Citadines Brand In United States With Acquisition Of Prime Property On New York's Fifth Avenue
|Announcement Title
|Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|May 5, 2017 7:33
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|News Release - Ascott to debut Citadines brand in US with acquisition of prime property in New York
|Announcement Reference
|SG170505OTHRTK9G
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.