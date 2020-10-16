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About Us
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Global

English

Modal Title

News

CapitaLand Wins 'Organisation Of Good' At President's Volunteerism And Philanthropy Awards 2020

16 Oct 2020 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Oct 16, 2020 15:00
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CapitaLand wins 'Organisation of Good' at PVPA 2020
Announcement Reference SG201016OTHRLUZI
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above is for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 211,978 bytes)
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