News
CapitaLand Wins 'Organisation Of Good' At President's Volunteerism And Philanthropy Awards 2020
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Oct 16, 2020 15:00
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CapitaLand wins 'Organisation of Good' at PVPA 2020
|Announcement Reference
|SG201016OTHRLUZI
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above is for information.