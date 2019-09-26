News
Ascott Acquires S$192-Million Freehold Property In Sydney Through Global Fund With Qatar Investment Authority
|Announcement Title
|Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Sep 26, 2019 21:02
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Ascott acquires S$192-million freehold property in Sydney through global fund with QIA
|Announcement Reference
|SG190926OTHR6YEA
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Hon Wei Seng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.