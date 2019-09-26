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News

Ascott Acquires S$192-Million Freehold Property In Sydney Through Global Fund With Qatar Investment Authority

26 Sep 2019 Back
Announcement Title Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
Date & Time of Broadcast Sep 26, 2019 21:02
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Ascott acquires S$192-million freehold property in Sydney through global fund with QIA
Announcement Reference SG190926OTHR6YEA
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Hon Wei Seng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

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