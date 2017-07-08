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About Us
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Global

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News

CapitaLand Donates S$500,000 To Develop Cognitive And Socio-Emotional Skills Programme For Children Of Offenders

08 Jul 2017 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jul 8, 2017 12:07
Status New
Announcement Sub Title News Release - CapitaLand donates S$500,000 to develop skills programme for children of offenders
Announcement Reference SG170708OTHR3RCM
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

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