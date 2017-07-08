News
CapitaLand Donates S$500,000 To Develop Cognitive And Socio-Emotional Skills Programme For Children Of Offenders
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jul 8, 2017 12:07
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|News Release - CapitaLand donates S$500,000 to develop skills programme for children of offenders
|Announcement Reference
|SG170708OTHR3RCM
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.