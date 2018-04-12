News
Name Of Upcoming Raffles Place Skyscraper Unveiled - CapitaSpring Secures J.P. Morgan As Anchor Office Tenant
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Apr 12, 2018 12:05
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Upcoming Raffles Place skyscraper CapitaSpring secures J.P. Morgan as anchor office tenant
|Announcement Reference
|SG180412OTHRLFMP
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.