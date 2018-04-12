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News

Name Of Upcoming Raffles Place Skyscraper Unveiled - CapitaSpring Secures J.P. Morgan As Anchor Office Tenant

12 Apr 2018 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Apr 12, 2018 12:05
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Upcoming Raffles Place skyscraper CapitaSpring secures J.P. Morgan as anchor office tenant
Announcement Reference SG180412OTHRLFMP
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

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