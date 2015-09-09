News
CapitaLand Celebrates Milestone In Sustainability Journey With Official Opening Of CapitaGreen
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Sep 9, 2015 11:00
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached news release jointly issued by CapitaLand Limited, CapitaLand Commercial Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Commercial Trust and Mitsubishi Estate Asia Pte Ltd, on the above matter is for information. The above news release is not expected to have any material impact on the net tangible assets or earnings per share of the CapitaLand Group for the financial year ending 31 December 2015.